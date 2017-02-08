Pumpkin Ravioli

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 4 ravioli)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Pumpkin ravioli is a fall favorite but because it uses canned pumpkin, you can make it year round. This quick and easy ravioli recipe uses wonton wrappers in place of homemade pasta.

The meat and cheese in traditional ravioli can send calorie counts through the roof. However, using pumpkin keeps this dish at less than 200 calories per serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 24 wonton wrappers
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 162
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 505mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Combine 1 cup pumpkin, 1/3 cup Parmesan, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Spoon about 2 teaspoons pumpkin mixture into center of each wonton wrapper. Moisten edges of dough with water; bring 2 opposite sides together to form a triangle, pinching edges to seal. Place ravioli into a large saucepan of boiling water with 1 teaspoon salt; cook 7 minutes, and drain in a colander. Place 1/2 cup broth and 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in pan; bring to a boil. Add ravioli, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up