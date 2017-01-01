Pumpkin Pancakes

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 pancakes, without syrup or honey)
Tracey Seaman
March 2016

Festive and flavorful, these pancakes contain half the calories of those made with buttermilk. Plus, pumpkin contains beta-carotene, which may reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer and offer protection against heart disease.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup cake flour
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • Maple syrup or honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 90
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 55mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 299mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Whisk together pumpkin, yogurt, baking soda, egg yolk, and flour. Whisk egg whites with salt; fold into pumpkin mixture. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Spoon in 1/3 cup batter for each pancake. Flip when tops are covered with bubbles and edges are slightly brown (about 3 minutes per side). Drizzle with syrup or honey.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up