Turkey-Broccoli Bake

Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susie Quick
March 2016

For a lighter version, substitute olive oil for the butter, and replace the heavy cream with either milk or half-and-half.  If you don't want to use sherry, add 2 additional tablespoons of broth.

The use of unsalted butter and low-sodium broth make this recipe perfect for those watching their salt intake. If you’re looking to cut down on fat, use only the white meat.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli crowns, cut into long spears
  • 3 cups turkey (light and dark meat, shredded into large pieces), warmed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup presliced mushrooms
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups homemade turkey broth or low-sodium canned broth, heated
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 238mg
  • Calcium per serving 184mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook broccoli about 5 minutes, or until tender; drain. Butter a 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish; arrange broccoli across the bottom. Top with turkey; cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 2

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté onions and mushrooms until golden brown (add a little broth if mixture seems dry). Add flour, and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 3 to 5 minutes, or until thick. Stir in sherry; cook 1 minute. Add cream and 1/4 cup Parmesan; simmer 1 minute. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Meanwhile, arrange a rack 6 inches below the heat source, and preheat the broiler to high. Pour sauce over turkey. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and almonds. Broil for 1 minute, or until the sauce bubbles and the almonds are golden brown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up