- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 83mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 238mg
- Calcium per serving 184mg
Turkey-Broccoli Bake
For a lighter version, substitute olive oil for the butter, and replace the heavy cream with either milk or half-and-half. If you don't want to use sherry, add 2 additional tablespoons of broth.
The use of unsalted butter and low-sodium broth make this recipe perfect for those watching their salt intake. If you’re looking to cut down on fat, use only the white meat.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook broccoli about 5 minutes, or until tender; drain. Butter a 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish; arrange broccoli across the bottom. Top with turkey; cover with foil to keep warm.
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté onions and mushrooms until golden brown (add a little broth if mixture seems dry). Add flour, and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 3 to 5 minutes, or until thick. Stir in sherry; cook 1 minute. Add cream and 1/4 cup Parmesan; simmer 1 minute. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Remove from heat.
Meanwhile, arrange a rack 6 inches below the heat source, and preheat the broiler to high. Pour sauce over turkey. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and almonds. Broil for 1 minute, or until the sauce bubbles and the almonds are golden brown.