- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 210mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Lentil Salad with Tomatoes and Watercress
Leigh Beisch
Rinse lentils well, and simmer them gently to reduce splitting. Check for doneness after about 18 minutes.
To prepare vinaigrette, whisk together all ingredients. Add salt and black pepper to taste.
To prepare salad, combine 4 cups water, lentils, and bay leaves in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 18 to 20 minutes. Drain; discard bay leaves. Gently stir together lentils, celery, onion, parsley, and salt. Add tomatoes and 2 tablespoons chives. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss gently to coat. Divide watercress evenly among 6 plates; top with 3/4 cup lentil mixture. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons chives.