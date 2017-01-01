Lentil Salad with Tomatoes and Watercress

Leigh Beisch
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups salad)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Rinse lentils well, and simmer them gently to reduce splitting. Check for doneness after about 18 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette:
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced capers, drained
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salad:
  • 1 1/3 cups petite green or brown lentils
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery, with some leaves
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 12 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives, divided
  • 4 cups trimmed watercress

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 210mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare vinaigrette, whisk together all ingredients. Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 2

To prepare salad, combine 4 cups water, lentils, and bay leaves in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 18 to 20 minutes. Drain; discard bay leaves. Gently stir together lentils, celery, onion, parsley, and salt. Add tomatoes and 2 tablespoons chives. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss gently to coat. Divide watercress evenly among 6 plates; top with 3/4 cup lentil mixture. Top with remaining 2 tablespoons chives.

