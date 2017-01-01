Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Shrimp and Salsa

Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes; turn potatoes over after 4 minutes. Brown 1/4 cup kielbasa in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sauté 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salsa. Slit each potato lengthwise. Push ends inward to form a pocket. Stuff shrimp mixture into each. Dollop each potato with 1/2 tablespoon sour cream; sprinkle each with a teaspoon of cilantro.