- Calories per serving 341
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 681mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes With Bacon and Sour Cream
Dark orange vegetables—like one of our favorite superfoods, the sweet potato—are especially nutritious. Get a boost of beta-carotene with this shortcut to classic twice-baked potatoes. Cut out much of the fat in traditional recipes by substituting reduced-fat sour cream and cheese for milk and butter.
How to Make It
Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes; turn potatoes over after 4 minutes. Cut each potato in half lengthwise, and scoop out the pulp, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Mash pulp with 3 ounces Canadian bacon, 2 tablespoons sour cream, and 2 teaspoons chives in a bowl. Spoon mixture into shells. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over tops of potatoes. Microwave on high 2 minutes, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon chives.