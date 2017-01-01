Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes With Bacon and Sour Cream

Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 potato)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Dark orange vegetables—like one of our favorite superfoods, the sweet potato—are especially nutritious. Get a boost of beta-carotene with this shortcut to classic twice-baked potatoes. Cut out much of the fat in traditional recipes by substituting reduced-fat sour cream and cheese for milk and butter.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (8 to 10 ounces each)
  • 3 ounces Canadian bacon, diced
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
  • 3 teaspoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 341
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 681mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes; turn potatoes over after 4 minutes. Cut each potato in half lengthwise, and scoop out the pulp, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Mash pulp with 3 ounces Canadian bacon, 2 tablespoons sour cream, and 2 teaspoons chives in a bowl. Spoon mixture into shells. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over tops of potatoes. Microwave on high 2 minutes, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon chives.

