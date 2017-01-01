Sweet Potatoes Stuffed with Broccoli and Feta

Leigh Beisch
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 potato)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Try a new take on sweet potatoes by adding a little bit of spice. With enough protein and fiber to fill you up, you can eat this as a meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (8 to 10 ounces each)
  • 3/4 cup broccoli florets, chopped
  • Olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 194mg
  • Calcium per serving 135mg

How to Make It

Pierce potatoes with a fork, and arrange on paper towels. Microwave on high 8 minutes, turning potatoes over after 4 minutes. Cook 3/4 cup broccoli 3 minutes in a medium skillet in boiling salted water; drain. Heat oil in skillet. Sauté broccoli, 1 teaspoon garlic, and a pinch of red pepper 1 minute. Cut a slit lengthwise through each potato; push ends inward to form a pocket. Crumble 1 tablespoon feta into each pocket. Fill each pocket with broccoli mixture and 2 teaspoons feta.

