- Calories per serving 264
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 435mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Turkey Meatballs in Pitas
Leigh Beisch
How to Make It
Combine 1 cup tomato and 1/4 teaspoon each cumin, salt, and black pepper; set aside. Combine turkey, 3 tablespoons cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon each cumin, salt, and black pepper. Shape into 12 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs. Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown meatballs. Divide among pita halves, and top each with 1 lettuce leaf, 1/4 cup tomato mixture, and 1 tablespoon yogurt.