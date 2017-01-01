- Calories per serving 287
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 239mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Mini Meat Loaves with Corn and Potatoes
Leigh Beisch
Make this hearty meat and potato meal a little healthier with a sweet potato. The superfood is rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Pulse 1 slice bread in a food processor to make coarse crumbs. Mix with beef, parsley, salt, black pepper, and egg whites. Shape mixture into 4 (1 1/2-inch-thick) loaves. Place on a lightly oiled baking sheet, and bake at 375° for 30 minutes, or until done. Place potatoes in a vegetable steamer; top with corn. Steam, covered, 25 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a large bowl; add butter, and mash with a potato masher.