Hoisin Pork with Green Beans

Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup pork and 1/2 cup rice)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Choose whole-grain rice; white rice has a high glycemic index and you'll just feel hungry sooner.

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces green beans, trimmed and halved
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • Pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 1/2 teaspoon peeled, grated fresh ginger
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 8 ounces extra-firm tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Hot cooked rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 327
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 33mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 337mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Cook green beans in boiling water 5 minutes, and drain. Blend 1/4 cup water, hoisin, cornstarch, and cayenne pepper. Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 cup scallions and ginger; sauté 30 seconds. Brown pork. Add tofu, and sauté 1 minute. Add hoisin mixture and beans, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in 1/4 cup scallions, sesame oil, and salt. Serve with rice.

