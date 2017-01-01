- Calories per serving 327
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 337mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Hoisin Pork with Green Beans
Leigh Beisch
Choose whole-grain rice; white rice has a high glycemic index and you'll just feel hungry sooner.
How to Make It
Cook green beans in boiling water 5 minutes, and drain. Blend 1/4 cup water, hoisin, cornstarch, and cayenne pepper. Heat vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/2 cup scallions and ginger; sauté 30 seconds. Brown pork. Add tofu, and sauté 1 minute. Add hoisin mixture and beans, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in 1/4 cup scallions, sesame oil, and salt. Serve with rice.