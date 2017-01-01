Thai Shrimp Skewers

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 skewer)
Susie Lilly Ott
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup light coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 2 tablespoons Thai fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon red curry paste
  • 20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 pound)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 830mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Whisk together coconut milk, coconut, fish sauce, and curry paste in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss well. Chill 1 hour. Thread 5 shrimp onto 4 (10-inch) skewers. Heat a nonstick grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook 2 minutes on each side, or until done.

