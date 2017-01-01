- Calories per serving 360
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 11.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 33.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29.9g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 529mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Rosemary Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Randy Mayor
Fresh rosemary and smoked almonds set this chicken salad apart from all the others, and rotisserie chicken breasts make it quick and easy.
You can skip the yogurt and add a little extra fat-free mayonnaise if there are dietary restrictions. This meal is filled with lean protein and fiber. The almonds provide healthy fats and will help keep you feeling full.
How to Make It
Combine first 9 ingredients, stirring well. Spread about 2/3 cup of chicken mixture over each of 5 bread slices, and top with remaining bread slices. Cut sandwiches diagonally in half.