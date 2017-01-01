Strawberry-Filled French Toast with Caramel and Pecans

Randy Mayor
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
Health.com
March 2016

This delicious breakfast only looks decadent, with less fat and more than double the protein of classic French toast. Strawberries, with more vitamin C per serving than oranges or grapefruit, give you an immunity and anti-aging boost.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup evaporated fat-free milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • French Toast:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (12-ounce) loaf French bread, cut into 16 (1/4-inch-thick) slices
  • 1/2 cup strawberry preserves
  • 2 cups fat-free milk
  • 3/4 cup egg substitute
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 11.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55.2g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 453mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, combine granulated sugar and water in a medium, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat 3 minutes or until the sugar dissolves. Cover and cook over medium heat 1 minute. Uncover and cook 5 minutes or until light golden (do not stir).

Step 2

Remove from heat, and let stand 1 minute. Add butter; stir until melted. Add evaporated milk; stir constantly. Place pan over medium heat; cook 3 minutes or until caramel melts and mixture is smooth, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and salt.

Step 3

To prepare French toast, pour sauce into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 8 bread slices in dish. Spread preserves evenly over bread; top with remaining bread.

Step 4

Combine fat-free milk and next 6 ingredients (through eggs). Pour milk mixture over bread; sprinkle with pecans.

Step 5

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 6

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35 minutes or until top is golden. Let cool 5 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

