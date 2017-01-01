- Calories per serving 514
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 14.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 41.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 162mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 770mg
- Calcium per serving 154mg
Chicken Stroganoff
"A friend gave me this Chicken Stroganoff recipe, and I modified it to be a bit healthier." --CL Reader
This recipe uses chicken breast and turkey bacon instead of beef and pork, which are often used in classic stroganoff. Plus, it calls for reduced-fat sour cream, which cuts calories and trims fat from traditional preparations of this dish.
How to Make It
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; crumble. Add onion and chicken to drippings in pan; sauté 6 minutes. Add bacon, broth, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.
Combine the sour cream and flour, stirring until smooth. Add sour cream mixture to pan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Serve over egg noodles.