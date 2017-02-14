- Calories per serving 256
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 8.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Protein per serving 6.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.6g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 403mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
De-lish Oatmeal
Watch the video: How to Make Chai Oatmeal
Bring water and apple cider to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in oats and salt; reduce heat to low, and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add pear, cranberries, cinnamon, and vanilla, stirring gently to combine; cook 3 minutes or until oats are tender. Stir in pecans and milk.