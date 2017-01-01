Salmon with Maple Syrup and Toasted Almonds

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and about 2 tablespoons sugar mixture)
March 2016

"While we were visiting my brother's family, my husband threw this salmon dish together from what was in the kitchen. The dish was such a huge hit even our finicky teenagers were heading back for seconds." --CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 6 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 teaspoons sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 396
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 44%
  • Fat per serving 19.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
  • Protein per serving 34.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 435mg
  • Calcium per serving 46mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Place fillets in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine sugar, syrup, soy sauce, mustard, and black pepper; pour sugar mixture over fillets. Cover with foil; bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Remove foil; sprinkle the fillets with almonds. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with sugar mixture.

