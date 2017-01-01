Scrumptious Shrimp with Artichokes

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

"The myriad flavors meld to create this 'scrumptious' dish. It can be served over rice or pasta, and tastes even better with a big hunk of crusty bread." --CL Reader

Serve this protein-rich dish over whole-grain rice or whole-wheat pasta for a fiber boost.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dried red pepper flakes
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups diced tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 6.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 27.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17.9g
  • Fiber per serving 5.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 3.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 926mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, pepper flakes, and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently, or until shrimp are done and mixture is thoroughly heated.

