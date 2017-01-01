- Calories per serving 233
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 6.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 27.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17.9g
- Fiber per serving 5.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 172mg
- Iron per serving 3.6mg
- Sodium per serving 926mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Scrumptious Shrimp with Artichokes
Photo: Karry Hosford
"The myriad flavors meld to create this 'scrumptious' dish. It can be served over rice or pasta, and tastes even better with a big hunk of crusty bread." --CL Reader
Serve this protein-rich dish over whole-grain rice or whole-wheat pasta for a fiber boost.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, pepper flakes, and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently, or until shrimp are done and mixture is thoroughly heated.