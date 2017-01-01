Lime-Marinated Broiled Salmon

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1 lime wedge)
Health.com
March 2016

This Lime-Marinated Broiled Salmon recipe will become your go-to dish for any occasion. According to one online reviewer it's, "One of the best salmon recipes I've tried."

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 lime wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
  • Fat per serving 13.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Protein per serving 36.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 414mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place first 4 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Pour into a large zip-top plastic bag. Add salmon, and seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.

Step 2

Preheat broiler.

Step 3

Remove salmon from bag, discarding marinade. Place salmon on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 8 minutes. Turn, and broil an additional 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lime wedges.

