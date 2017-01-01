- Calories per serving 281
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
- Fat per serving 13.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 36.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 414mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Lime-Marinated Broiled Salmon
This Lime-Marinated Broiled Salmon recipe will become your go-to dish for any occasion. According to one online reviewer it's, "One of the best salmon recipes I've tried."
How to Make It
Step 1
Place first 4 ingredients in a blender; process until smooth. Pour into a large zip-top plastic bag. Add salmon, and seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.
Step 2
Preheat broiler.
Step 3
Remove salmon from bag, discarding marinade. Place salmon on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 8 minutes. Turn, and broil an additional 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lime wedges.