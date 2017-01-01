Turkey-Spinach Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Coat a large skillet with cooking spray, and place over medium-high heat until hot. Add turkey, onion, and garlic; cook until meat is browned, stirring to crumble. Add 5 3/4 cups marinara sauce; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Step 3 Combine cottage cheese, egg substitute, Parmesan, parsley, pepper, and spinach; stir well.

Step 4 Spread remaining marinara sauce in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 4 noodles over marinara; top with cottage cheese mixture and half of the mozzarella. Spoon half of the turkey mixture over the mozzarella. Arrange the remaining noodles over turkey mixture. Top with remaining turkey mixture and mozzarella.