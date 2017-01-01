- Calories per serving 225
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 29.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 61mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 719mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Cajun Scallops
Photo: Karry Hosford
If you like spicy foods, then this Cajun scallop dish is for you. Cajun seasoning and hot sauce give the dish its heat, while sautéed red onion adds bite.
Scallops are a great source of vitamin B12, which helps keep your heart healthy. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add onion, Cajun seasoning, and pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add butter and garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add scallops; cook 1 minute or until browned. Sprinkle with hot sauce; turn. Cook 3 minutes or until done.