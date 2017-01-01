Cajun Scallops

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
2 servings (serving size: about 5 ounces scallops)
March 2016

If you like spicy foods, then this Cajun scallop dish is for you. Cajun seasoning and hot sauce give the dish its heat, while sautéed red onion adds bite.

Scallops are a great source of vitamin B12, which helps keep your heart healthy. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 3/4 pound fresh scallops
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons hot sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 29.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 719mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add onion, Cajun seasoning, and pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add butter and garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add scallops; cook 1 minute or until browned. Sprinkle with hot sauce; turn. Cook 3 minutes or until done.

