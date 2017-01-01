Banana Blueberry Bread

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

"This bread is supereasy to make. I like to take it to my daughter's play group and watch the other mothers and toddlers enjoy it. The freshness of the fruit gives a sensational flavor to the bread." CLReader.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 3/4 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 cup mashed ripe banana
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 145
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 3.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 116mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, grits, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine oil, banana, blueberries, and eggs; add to flour mixture. Stir just until moist.

Step 3

Spoon batter into an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool bread in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove bread from pan, and cool completely on wire rack.

