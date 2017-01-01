Sing-for-Your-Supper Shrimp

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 4 ounces shrimp)
Health.com
March 2016

"This recipe gets its unusual name because you have to work a little harder to get to the good stuff. But it's worth it. This zesty dish is always a hit, and although it uses a little bit of a lot of spices, it's not time-consuming. Peeling the shrimp can be messy, so just make sure to serve it with plenty of napkins!" CLReader.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, unpeeled
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 141
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 3.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 23.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 173mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 343mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Add shrimp; toss well.

Step 2

Heat oils and rind in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sauté 4 minutes or until shrimp are done. Stir in juice.

