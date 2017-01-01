- Calories per serving 141
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 3.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 23.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 173mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 343mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Sing-for-Your-Supper Shrimp
Photo: Karry Hosford
"This recipe gets its unusual name because you have to work a little harder to get to the good stuff. But it's worth it. This zesty dish is always a hit, and although it uses a little bit of a lot of spices, it's not time-consuming. Peeling the shrimp can be messy, so just make sure to serve it with plenty of napkins!" CLReader.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Add shrimp; toss well.
Step 2
Heat oils and rind in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sauté 4 minutes or until shrimp are done. Stir in juice.