Quick-and-Easy Beef Stroganoff

We knocked half the sodium and two grams of fat off this classic Russian dish. If you’re in a hurry, use frozen chopped onions and pre-sliced mushrooms to speed preparation. In order to keep the creamy consistency of the sauce, be careful not to bring it to a boil once you stir in the sour cream mixture in.