- Calories per serving 473
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 30.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50.6g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 129mg
- Iron per serving 5.7mg
- Sodium per serving 417mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Quick-and-Easy Beef Stroganoff
We knocked half the sodium and two grams of fat off this classic Russian dish. If you’re in a hurry, use frozen chopped onions and pre-sliced mushrooms to speed preparation. In order to keep the creamy consistency of the sauce, be careful not to bring it to a boil once you stir in the sour cream mixture in.
How to Make It
Combine the first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add beef; seal and shake to coat beef with flour mixture.
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion to pan; sauté 2 minutes or until tender. Add beef and flour mixture to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until beef is browned. Gradually add broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add mushrooms; cover and cook 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Reduce heat to low; gradually stir in sour cream mixture. Cook, uncovered, 1 minute or until heated (do not boil). Stir in parsley, if desired. Serve over the egg noodles.