- Calories per serving 168
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 120mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Toffee Blond Brownies
The sweet toffee bits melt during baking and give these thin, gooey brownies a crunchy topping.
Cut some cholesterol and fat out of this decadent dessert by using an egg substitute and less butter that traditional brownie recipes. Best served warm and gooey, they pack double the calcium of the classic chocolaty treats.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture; stir just until moist. Spread batter in an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with toffee bits. Bake at 350° for 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out almost clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
Note: Store, covered, for up to 3 days.