- Calories per serving 83
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 3.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10.8g
- Fiber per serving 0.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 160mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Savory Two-Cheese Biscotti
Savory biscotti are great for dipping into chili. Make these a couple days ahead, and store in an airtight container.
Savory biscotti are great for dipping into chili—they really complete the meal!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350Â°.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a large bowl. Combine milk, oil, and eggs; stir with a whisk. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until well blended (dough will be dry and crumbly). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8 times. Divide dough in half. Shape each portion into an 8-inch-long roll. Place rolls, 6 inches apart, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; flatten to 1-inch thickness. Bake at 350Â° for 30 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; cool 10 minutes on wire rack.
Reduce oven temperature to 325Â°.
Cut each roll diagonally into 12 (2/3-inch) slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on baking sheet. Bake at 325Â° for 10 minutes. Turn biscotti over; bake an additional 10 minutes (biscotti will be slightly soft in center but will harden as they cool). Remove from baking sheet; cool completely on wire rack.