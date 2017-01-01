Southwestern Chili

Salsa verde brings the flavors of the southwest to this chili recipe. You'll find the salsa and masa harina—used to thicken the chili—in the Latin foods section of the supermarket. Mexican beer is a natural to use in and drink with this chili. Green onions, queso fresco, and sour cream are good condiment choices.

This hearty, flavor-filled chili is rich in protein and fiber. Top with fat-free sour cream and spare yourself 50 calories from fat.