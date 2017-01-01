Southwestern Chili

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
7 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups)
Krista Ackerbloom Montgomery and Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

Salsa verde brings the flavors of the southwest to this chili recipe. You'll find the salsa and masa harina—used to thicken the chili—in the Latin foods section of the supermarket. Mexican beer is a natural to use in and drink with this chili. Green onions, queso fresco, and sour cream are good condiment choices.

This hearty, flavor-filled chili is rich in protein and fiber. Top with fat-free sour cream and spare yourself 50 calories from fat.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 pound chili-style ground sirloin
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 pound Cajun smoked sausage, chopped (such as Conecuh)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle beer
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chile pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 1 (15-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can yellow hominy, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (7-ounce) can salsa verde (such as Herdez)
  • 2 tablespoons masa harina

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
  • Fat per serving 15.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 20.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 12.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 43mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 913mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add salt and beef to pan; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring gently. Remove from pan.

Step 2

Add onion, green onions, bell pepper, and sausage to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until sausage is lightly browned. Add garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add beer, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Return beef to pan. Stir in chili powder and next 8 ingredients (through salsa verde); bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Stir in masa; cook 30 minutes.

