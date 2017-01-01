Chunky Two-Bean and Beef Chili

Step 4

Wine note: Hearty, spicy dishes like this chili need a wine that's gutsy enough to stand up not just to the chili pepper, chile powder, cumin, and other spices, but also to the beans and beef. My top pick: a juicy Australian shiraz. Its mouth-filling, plush, almost syrupy softness is a great contrast to the beef and beans, and the wine's rich fruitiness cushions all that spice. There are loads of terrific Australian shirazes on the market at all price levels. The affordable Yalumba Shiraz 2003 (South Australia, $10) is priced right for chili. -Karen MacNeil