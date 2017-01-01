Sour Cream, Cheddar, and Green Onion Drop Biscuits

Roll out these biscuits, or drop into 12 muffin tins and bake the same amount of time. These are best the same day they're baked, but you can store them in an airtight container for up to two days. To warm them, wrap loosely in aluminum foil, and place in a 300° oven for five to 10 minutes.

With half the butter and fat of traditional biscuits, these goodies are best served warm the day they are baked. The onions add some immunity-boosting vitamin C.