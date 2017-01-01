Stuffed Portobellos

Karry Hosford
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed cap)
Mary Gleason Best
March 2016

"After making a Cooking Light recipe for burritos using soy crumbles, my daughter, Jessica, suggested using the crumbles in a low-fat version of Italian sausage-stuffed portobellos. This makes a great meal with wild rice and a mixed green salad." -Mary Gleason Best, Brighton, MI

Packed with protein, this dish is a great source of fiber. Try fat-free cream cheese.

Ingredients

  • 6 (4-inch) portobello caps
  • 1 1/3 cups frozen soy crumbles, thawed
  • 3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup minced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 124
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 13.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.4g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 541mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Remove and discard stems from the mushrooms. Remove brown gills from undersides of mushrooms using a spoon; discard gills.

Step 3

Combine soy crumbles and next 9 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium bowl. Spoon 1/3 cup soy mixture into each mushroom cap. Place caps on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender and tops are lightly browned.

Read More

