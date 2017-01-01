- Calories per serving 71
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 5%
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.3mg
- Sodium per serving 151mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Mango-Cucumber Salad
Karry Hosford
"This dish was inspired by the street vendors who sell mangoes-on-a-stick and other delicious snacks in Chicago's Latino neighborhoods. It's simple, refreshing, colorful, a little bit unusual, and perfect as a side dish at a summer barbecue." -Katie Schnorr, Forestville, WI
Mix in more of your favorite fruits or serve on top of fat-free yogurt for a great source of calcium.
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl; toss gently. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.