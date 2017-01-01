Jane's Vegetarian Chili

Randy Mayor
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup)
Health.com
March 2016

Boasting less than 300 calories and almost 15 grams of fiber per bowl, this hearty chili skips the ground beef and uses chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans for a protein boost. To make this a complete vegetarian meal, skip the Worcestershire sauce or use anchovy-free.

Beans offer plenty of fiber and protein. The cheese is optional, but you can choose a fat-free one to eliminate fat while boosting your calcium intake.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups water, divided
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (16-ounce) can cannellini beans or other white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
  • Fiber per serving 14.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 587mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add 3 cups water and next 8 ingredients (through cannellini beans), stirring to combine.

Step 2

Combine remaining cup of water and tomato paste in a bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended. Stir tomato paste mixture into bean mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Ladle soup into bowls. Top with cheese, if desired.

