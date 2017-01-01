Jane's Vegetarian Chili

Boasting less than 300 calories and almost 15 grams of fiber per bowl, this hearty chili skips the ground beef and uses chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans for a protein boost. To make this a complete vegetarian meal, skip the Worcestershire sauce or use anchovy-free.

Beans offer plenty of fiber and protein. The cheese is optional, but you can choose a fat-free one to eliminate fat while boosting your calcium intake.