- Calories per serving 276
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
- Fiber per serving 14.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.2mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Jane's Vegetarian Chili
Boasting less than 300 calories and almost 15 grams of fiber per bowl, this hearty chili skips the ground beef and uses chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans for a protein boost. To make this a complete vegetarian meal, skip the Worcestershire sauce or use anchovy-free.
Beans offer plenty of fiber and protein. The cheese is optional, but you can choose a fat-free one to eliminate fat while boosting your calcium intake.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add 3 cups water and next 8 ingredients (through cannellini beans), stirring to combine.
Combine remaining cup of water and tomato paste in a bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended. Stir tomato paste mixture into bean mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Ladle soup into bowls. Top with cheese, if desired.