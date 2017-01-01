Once you try this classic French Onion Soup recipes, you'll never try another. It culminates in a rich-tasting soup with melt-in-your-mouth onions.

French onion soup often makes its way onto a dieter’s naughty list. However, at less than 300 calories per serving (and 25% less saturated fat), you can enjoy this soup guilt-free. For extra fiber, substitute your favorite whole-wheat bread.