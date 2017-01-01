- Calories per serving 136
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 12.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 1.7mg
- Sodium per serving 314mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Seared Beef Tenderloin Mini Sandwiches with Mustard-Horseradish Sauce
These mini sandwiches are a great beef tenderloin appetizer. Serving beef tenderloin as an appetizer is an elegant, yet budget-friendly way to enjoy a pricey cut of meat.
While most appetizers are fat-bombs, the lean beef tenderloin has half the fat as a serving of Swedish meatballs. The combination of protein and carbohydrates will satisfy, but try a multigrain baguette for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Combine first 4 ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Cover and chill.
Secure beef at 2-inch intervals with twine. Sprinkle beef with pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; cook 15 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, turning frequently. Let stand 15 minutes. Cut into 16 slices. Sprinkle with lemon juice.
Arrange watercress evenly on bread slices. Place 1 beef slice and about 1 tablespoon chilled sauce over each bread slice. Arrange capers and cheese evenly over sauce.