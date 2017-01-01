- Calories per serving 420
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 29.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 809mg
- Calcium per serving 232mg
Scallops au Gratin
Don't disturb the scallops while they cook so they get a nice brown crust.
Scallops are in season from October to March, so make use of them in this delicious recipe. Not only are they rich in vitamin B12, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, but their mild flavor provides the perfect backdrop to a creamy au gratin sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from pan, and keep warm. Add onion and bell pepper to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender.
Combine chicken broth, half-and-half, sour cream, flour, salt, paprika, black pepper, and nutmeg in a medium bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add broth mixture to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 5 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in scallops, sherry, and diced pimiento.
Place English muffins on a foil-lined jelly-roll pan. Spoon about 1/2 cup scallop mixture over each muffin half. Sprinkle each muffin half with 1 1/2 teaspoons breadcrumbs and about 3/4 teaspoon Parmesan cheese. Broil 5 minutes or until browned and bubbly. Serve immediately.