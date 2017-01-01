Portobello Mushrooms with Mediterranean Stuffing

Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

"This is great to serve as a first course at Thanksgiving or Christmas. I came up with the idea when I was looking for a vegetarian dish with a traditional feel. It's easy, tasty, and always a hit." -Angela McKinlay, Everett, WA

With 200 calories per serving, this first course is more filling than a traditional salad and less fattening than a cheese plate. This dish contains as much fiber as most fruits and added protein from the feta cheese, so vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will be licking their plates.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-inch) portobello caps (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped carrot
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups (1/4-inch) cubed French bread, toasted
  • 1/2 cup vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) feta cheese, crumbled
  • 3 tablespoons low-fat balsamic vinaigrette, divided
  • 4 teaspoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 cups mixed salad greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 9.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.7g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 691mg
  • Calcium per serving 189mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Remove stems from mushrooms, and finely chop stems to measure 1/4 cup. Discard remaining stems. Combine 1/4 cup chopped stems, onion, and next 6 ingredients (through garlic).

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion mixture to pan; cook 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Combine onion mixture and bread in a large bowl, tossing to combine. Slowly add broth to bread mixture, tossing to coat. Add feta; toss gently.

Step 4

Remove brown gills from the undersides of mushroom caps using a spoon; discard gills. Place mushrooms, stem side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush mushrooms evenly with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Sprinkle Parmesan and black pepper evenly over mushrooms; top each with 1/2 cup bread mixture. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

Step 5

Combine remaining 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and greens, tossing gently. Place 1 cup greens on each of 4 plates; top each serving with 1 mushroom.

