- Calories per serving 182
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 9.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.7g
- Fiber per serving 4.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 691mg
- Calcium per serving 189mg
Portobello Mushrooms with Mediterranean Stuffing
"This is great to serve as a first course at Thanksgiving or Christmas. I came up with the idea when I was looking for a vegetarian dish with a traditional feel. It's easy, tasty, and always a hit." -Angela McKinlay, Everett, WA
With 200 calories per serving, this first course is more filling than a traditional salad and less fattening than a cheese plate. This dish contains as much fiber as most fruits and added protein from the feta cheese, so vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will be licking their plates.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Remove stems from mushrooms, and finely chop stems to measure 1/4 cup. Discard remaining stems. Combine 1/4 cup chopped stems, onion, and next 6 ingredients (through garlic).
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion mixture to pan; cook 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Combine onion mixture and bread in a large bowl, tossing to combine. Slowly add broth to bread mixture, tossing to coat. Add feta; toss gently.
Remove brown gills from the undersides of mushroom caps using a spoon; discard gills. Place mushrooms, stem side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush mushrooms evenly with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Sprinkle Parmesan and black pepper evenly over mushrooms; top each with 1/2 cup bread mixture. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.
Combine remaining 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and greens, tossing gently. Place 1 cup greens on each of 4 plates; top each serving with 1 mushroom.