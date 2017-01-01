Portobello Mushrooms with Mediterranean Stuffing

"This is great to serve as a first course at Thanksgiving or Christmas. I came up with the idea when I was looking for a vegetarian dish with a traditional feel. It's easy, tasty, and always a hit." -Angela McKinlay, Everett, WA

With 200 calories per serving, this first course is more filling than a traditional salad and less fattening than a cheese plate. This dish contains as much fiber as most fruits and added protein from the feta cheese, so vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will be licking their plates.