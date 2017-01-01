Hearty Pancakes

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 2 pancakes and 2 teaspoons maple syrup)
March 2016

Substituting applesauce for the buttermilk, shortening, or oil found in traditional pancake recipes adds fiber and cuts fat. The additional fiber, plus protein and good fats in walnuts, will help keep you full longer.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup uncooked farina (such as Cream of Wheat)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups vanilla soy milk
  • 1/4 cup applesauce
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins, divided
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, divided
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 347
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Protein per serving 8.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61.1g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 4.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 537mg
  • Calcium per serving 142mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly spoon the flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, farina, and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine milk, applesauce, and egg in a medium bowl, stirring until well blended. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until well combined. Let batter stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick griddle or skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Pour about 1/4 cup batter per pancake onto pan; sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons raisins and 2 teaspoons walnuts. Cook 1 minute or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Carefully turn pancakes over, and cook 1 minute or until bottoms are lightly browned. Repeat procedure with remaining batter, raisins, and walnuts. Serve with syrup.

