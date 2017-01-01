- Calories per serving 178
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 5.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 2.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 146mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Orange Rolls
Keep any remaining rolls in the baking pan. Cover pan with foil, and store it in the refrigerator. To reheat, place foil-covered pan in a 300° oven for 15 minutes or until rolls are warm.
Serve these tasty treats fresh out of the oven. The sweet orange flavor gives you a boost of vitamin C, which can help with everything from making a cold milder and lowering hypertension to fighting inflammation and strengthening bones.
How to Make It
To prepare dough, dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons softened butter, salt, and egg, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 cups flour to yeast mixture; beat until smooth. Add 1 cup flour to yeast mixture, stirring until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 10 minutes); add enough remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel sticky).
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour and 15 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Divide dough in half. Working with 1 portion at a time (cover remaining dough to prevent drying), roll each portion of dough into a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Brush surface of each circle with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Combine 3/4 cup sugar and rind. Sprinkle half of sugar mixture over each circle. Cut each circle into 12 wedges. Roll up each wedge tightly, beginning at wide end. Place rolls, point sides down, in a 13 x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 25 minutes or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Uncover dough. Bake at 350º for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
While rolls bake, prepare the glaze. Combine 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and orange juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 3 minutes or until sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in 1/2 cup sour cream. Drizzle glaze over warm rolls; let stand 20 minutes before serving.