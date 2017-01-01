- Calories per serving 74
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
- Fat per serving 1.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 3.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 343mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Savory Beet Soup
For added creaminess and a lovely presentation, we swirled this vibrantly colored beet soup with sour cream.
Believe it or not, beets have a lot of sugar but very few calories—so you can have something sweet without the guilt. They also are rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add broth and next 6 ingredients (through bay leaf). Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until beets and potato are tender. Discard bay leaf.
Place one-third broth mixture in blender or food processor; process until smooth. Place puréed mixture in a large bowl. Repeat procedure twice with remaining broth mixture. Return pureed mixture to pan. Warm soup over low heat for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat, and stir in lemon juice.
Combine 1/2 cup soup and the sour cream, stirring with a whisk. Divide soup evenly among each of 8 bowls. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream mixture; swirl sour cream mixture using the tip of a knife.