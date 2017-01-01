Savory Beet Soup

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup soup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

For added creaminess and a lovely presentation, we swirled this vibrantly colored beet soup with sour cream.

Believe it or not, beets have a lot of sugar but very few calories—so you can have something sweet without the guilt. They also are rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 medium beets, peeled and halved
  • 1 medium potato, peeled and halved crosswise
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 8 teaspoons reduced-fat sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 3.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 343mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add broth and next 6 ingredients (through bay leaf). Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until beets and potato are tender. Discard bay leaf.

Step 2

Place one-third broth mixture in blender or food processor; process until smooth. Place puréed mixture in a large bowl. Repeat procedure twice with remaining broth mixture. Return pureed mixture to pan. Warm soup over low heat for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from heat, and stir in lemon juice.

Step 3

Combine 1/2 cup soup and the sour cream, stirring with a whisk. Divide soup evenly among each of 8 bowls. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream mixture; swirl sour cream mixture using the tip of a knife.

