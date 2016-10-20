Spicy Sweet Potato Wedges

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3 wedges)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

These peppery-sweet potatoes are delicious with roasted meats. Cooking them at a high heat makes their interior tender just as the sugar-and-spice coating begins to caramelize and brown the outside.

These peppery sweet potatoes complement a variety of roasted meats, and just one serving supplies all your daily vitamin A and one-third of your daily vitamin C. Baking them at high heat ensures a soft interior and slightly crisp and caramelized exterior without all the added fat of frying. Leave the skins on for added fiber.

Ingredients

  • 6 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 1/4 pounds)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 153
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 2%
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 2.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.5g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 166mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

Peel potatoes; cut each lengthwise into quarters. Place potatoes in a large bowl; coat with cooking spray. Combine sugar, salt, and peppers, and sprinkle over potatoes, tossing well to coat. Arrange potatoes, cut sides down, in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 500° for 10 minutes; turn wedges over. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until tender and beginning to brown.

