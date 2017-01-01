- Calories per serving 114
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 7.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 341mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Rich Mushroom Soup
This smooth and satisfying soup can also be made with 2% milk rather than 1% and half-and-half. Any combination of fresh mushrooms works just fine.
Mushrooms are a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. They also provide vitamin E, which works as a disease-fighting antioxidant.
How to Make It
Place flour in a small skillet over medium-high heat; cook 2 minutes or until flour turns light brown, stirring constantly. Transfer the flour to a small plate; cool.
Combine boiling water and porcini mushrooms in a bowl; cover and let steep 20 minutes. Strain porcini mushrooms through a sieve over a bowl, reserving the soaking liquid. Chop the mushrooms.
Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper; sauté 30 seconds. Add shiitake mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add button mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chopped porcini mushrooms and broth to pan.
Combine reserved porcini soaking liquid with toasted flour, stirring with a whisk, and add to pan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add milk; simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in half-and-half and sherry. Place 2 cups soup in a blender; process until smooth. Return pureed soup to pan. Warm soup over low heat for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Divide soup among each of 8 bowls, and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.