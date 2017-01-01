Rich Mushroom Soup

Karry Hosford
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This smooth and satisfying soup can also be made with 2% milk rather than 1% and half-and-half. Any combination of fresh mushrooms works just fine.

Mushrooms are a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. They also provide vitamin E, which works as a disease-fighting antioxidant.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 cup dried porcini mushrooms (about 1 ounce)
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 1/2 cups thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps (about 1 pound mushrooms)
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages presliced button mushrooms
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 7.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 341mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place flour in a small skillet over medium-high heat; cook 2 minutes or until flour turns light brown, stirring constantly. Transfer the flour to a small plate; cool.

Step 2

Combine boiling water and porcini mushrooms in a bowl; cover and let steep 20 minutes. Strain porcini mushrooms through a sieve over a bowl, reserving the soaking liquid. Chop the mushrooms.

Step 3

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper; sauté 30 seconds. Add shiitake mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add button mushrooms; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chopped porcini mushrooms and broth to pan.

Step 4

Combine reserved porcini soaking liquid with toasted flour, stirring with a whisk, and add to pan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Add milk; simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; stir in half-and-half and sherry. Place 2 cups soup in a blender; process until smooth. Return pureed soup to pan. Warm soup over low heat for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Divide soup among each of 8 bowls, and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

