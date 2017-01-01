- Calories per serving 338
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 9.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 5.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 354mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Pumpkin-Orange Cake
Canned pumpkin in the cake batter gives rich flavor and moistness, and a ring of mandarin oranges crown the top of this two–layer cake. Both of these orange–colored foods are high in disease–fighting antioxidants, as are the crimson pomegranate seeds that fill the ring of orange segments.
Wow your guests with this beautiful fall cake topped with colorful, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds and mandarin oranges. Each slice provides an entire day’s worth of vitamin A, thanks to the addition of pumpkin, which also keeps the spiced cake layers tender and moist.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place granulated sugar and butter in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add pumpkin; beat well. Add egg substitute and vanilla; beat until well blended.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 6 ingredients (through nutmeg), stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture and milk alternately to butter mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour batter into 2 (9-inch) round cake pans coated with cooking spray; sharply tap pans once on counter to remove air bubbles. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.
Place 1 cup powdered sugar and cream cheese in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add remaining powdered sugar and rind; beat until fluffy.
Place 1 cake layer on a plate. Spread 2/3 cup cream cheese frosting evenly over top of cake. Top with remaining cake layer; spread remaining cream cheese frosting over top, but not sides, of cake. Arrange orange slices in a ring around outer edge of top cake layer. Sprinkle pomegranate seeds over center of top cake layer. Store cake loosely covered in refrigerator.