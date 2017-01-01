Romesco Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine bell pepper and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until very tender.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bread; cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add almonds; cook 1 minute or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring constantly. Place bell pepper mixture, nut mixture, vinegar, and tomatoes in a blender; process until smooth. Pour pureed mixture into pan; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.