Romesco Sauce

Yield
4 1/2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
March 2016

Serve this sauce over pasta, and garnish with parsley sprigs.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (1-inch) pieces red bell pepper
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3/4 cup (1-inch) cubed white bread (about 1 [1-ounce] slice)
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 29
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 40%
  • Fat per serving 1.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 64mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine bell pepper and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until very tender.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bread; cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add almonds; cook 1 minute or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring constantly. Place bell pepper mixture, nut mixture, vinegar, and tomatoes in a blender; process until smooth. Pour pureed mixture into pan; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Step 3

Note: Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week or in freeze for up to 1 month.

