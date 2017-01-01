- Calories per serving 29
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 40%
- Fat per serving 1.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.2mg
- Sodium per serving 64mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Romesco Sauce
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Serve this sauce over pasta, and garnish with parsley sprigs.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine bell pepper and broth in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until very tender.
Step 2
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bread; cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add almonds; cook 1 minute or until nuts are lightly browned, stirring constantly. Place bell pepper mixture, nut mixture, vinegar, and tomatoes in a blender; process until smooth. Pour pureed mixture into pan; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Step 3
Note: Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week or in freeze for up to 1 month.