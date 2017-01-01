- Calories per serving 483
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 13.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55.7g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 102mg
- Iron per serving 3.4mg
- Sodium per serving 1150mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Sausage and Peppers
Cook turkey sausage and peppers in one skillet, top with cheese, and serve over pasta for an easy weeknight meal.
Swapping in turkey sausage leaves you with about a third of the calories, a quarter of the fat, and four times the fiber of a traditional sausage dish. Tossing in some red peppers will give you a boost of vitamin C.
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add sausage to pan; cook 8 minutes or until lightly browned, turning occasionally. Remove from pan; cool slightly. Cut sausage into 1/2-inch-thick slices.
Wipe pan with paper towels; recoat with cooking spray. Place pan over medium-high heat. Add peppers; sauté 6 minutes. Add sausage; sauté 2 minutes. Add garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Add sauce; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Add mozzarella, stirring until melted. Place 1 cup pasta in each of 6 shallow bowls; spoon about 1 cup sausage mixture over each serving. Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon Parmesan.