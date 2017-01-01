- Calories per serving 128
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 4%
- Fat per serving 0.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 4.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Rustic White Bread
Using this simple recipe will provide beginning bakers the basic skills needed for making bread. Shaping the bread into a free-form round is easier than forming it into a traditional loaf.
How to Make It
Dissolve the yeast in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl, and let stand for 5 minutes.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 3/4 cups flour and salt to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Punch dough down. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Shape dough into a 6-inch round; place on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Lightly coat surface of dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 45 minutes or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 450°.
Uncover dough. Combine 1 teaspoon water and egg white, stirring with a whisk; brush over dough. Make 3 (4-inch) cuts 1/4 inch deep across top of dough using a sharp knife.
Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until bread is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.