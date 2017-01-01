Rustic White Bread

Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Using this simple recipe will provide beginning bakers the basic skills needed for making bread. Shaping the bread into a free-form round is easier than forming it into a traditional loaf.

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 cups bread flour, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 4%
  • Fat per serving 0.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 201mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve the yeast in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl, and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 3/4 cups flour and salt to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 3

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 4

Punch dough down. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Shape dough into a 6-inch round; place on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Lightly coat surface of dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 45 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 5

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 6

Uncover dough. Combine 1 teaspoon water and egg white, stirring with a whisk; brush over dough. Make 3 (4-inch) cuts 1/4 inch deep across top of dough using a sharp knife.

Step 7

Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until bread is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.

