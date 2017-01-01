- Calories per serving 228
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 6.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 340mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Individual Tiramisu Trifles
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke and Celine Chenoweth
These parfaitlike desserts can be assembled the day before the party and need no last-minute garnishes.
Using low-fat and fat-free cream cheese will spare you a lot of extra calories from fat.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine coffee and wine; set aside.
Step 2
Place cheeses in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Gradually add sugar, beating until well blended.
Step 3
Cut each ladyfinger crosswise into 3 pieces. Arrange 5 ladyfinger pieces into each of 9 wineglasses or small bowls; drizzle each serving with about 1 tablespoon coffee mixture. Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons cheese mixture into each glass. Repeat layers once; sprinkle evenly with cocoa. Cover and chill at least 1 hour.