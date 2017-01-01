Individual Tiramisu Trifles

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke and Celine Chenoweth
Yield
9 servings (serving size: 1 trifle)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

These parfaitlike desserts can be assembled the day before the party and need no last-minute garnishes.

Using low-fat and fat-free cream cheese will spare you a lot of extra calories from fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cold strong brewed coffee
  • 3 tablespoons Marsala wine
  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) block-style fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 30 cakelike ladyfingers (2 1/2 [3-ounce] packages)
  • 1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 228
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 6.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 340mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine coffee and wine; set aside.

Step 2

Place cheeses in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Gradually add sugar, beating until well blended.

Step 3

Cut each ladyfinger crosswise into 3 pieces. Arrange 5 ladyfinger pieces into each of 9 wineglasses or small bowls; drizzle each serving with about 1 tablespoon coffee mixture. Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons cheese mixture into each glass. Repeat layers once; sprinkle evenly with cocoa. Cover and chill at least 1 hour.

