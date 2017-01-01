Beef Bourguignonne with Egg Noodles

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke and Celine Chenoweth
Yield
9 servings (serving size: about 1 cup beef mixture, 3/4 cup noodles, and 1 teaspoon parsley)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

This hearty entrée actually tastes better when made a day in advance. Warm it up in a Dutch oven over medium heat until thoroughly heated, and keep warm in a slow cooker set to low.

To cut back on saturated fat, skip the bacon. You'll still get the fatty flavor of meat from the steak.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 2 1/4 pounds beef stew meat
  • 3 bacon slices, chopped and divided
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup sliced carrot
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups dry red wine
  • 1 (14-ounce) can less-sodium beef broth
  • 8 cups halved mushrooms (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen pearl onions
  • 7 cups hot cooked medium egg noodles (about 6 cups uncooked noodles)
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 447
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 14.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 32.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.7g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 117mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 677mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add beef; seal and shake to coat.

Step 2

Cook half of bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add half of beef mixture to drippings in pan; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Remove beef from pan; cover and keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining bacon and beef mixture. Remove beef from pan; cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Add chopped onion, sliced carrot, and minced garlic to pan; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in red wine and broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add bacon, beef, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, mushrooms, tomato paste, chopped thyme, bay leaves, and pearl onions; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes. Uncover and cook 1 hour or until beef is tender. Discard bay leaves. Serve beef mixture over noodles; sprinkle with parsley.

