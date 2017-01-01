- Calories per serving 447
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 14.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 32.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.7g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 117mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 677mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Beef Bourguignonne with Egg Noodles
This hearty entrée actually tastes better when made a day in advance. Warm it up in a Dutch oven over medium heat until thoroughly heated, and keep warm in a slow cooker set to low.
To cut back on saturated fat, skip the bacon. You'll still get the fatty flavor of meat from the steak.
How to Make It
Combine flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add beef; seal and shake to coat.
Cook half of bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add half of beef mixture to drippings in pan; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Remove beef from pan; cover and keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining bacon and beef mixture. Remove beef from pan; cover and keep warm.
Add chopped onion, sliced carrot, and minced garlic to pan; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in red wine and broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add bacon, beef, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, mushrooms, tomato paste, chopped thyme, bay leaves, and pearl onions; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes. Uncover and cook 1 hour or until beef is tender. Discard bay leaves. Serve beef mixture over noodles; sprinkle with parsley.