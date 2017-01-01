- Calories per serving 100
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 13%
- Fat per serving 1.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 8.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 0.9mg
- Sodium per serving 370mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Crab and Scallop Sui Mei
These open-faced dumplings (pronounced "shoe-MY") are made with round gyoza skins. If you can't find gyoza skins, purchase wonton wrappers instead, and cut them into circles with a three-inch round biscuit cutter. You can make and refrigerate the seafood-and-vegetable filling up to a day in advance; fill and steam the dumplings shortly before serving them. If you don't have a bamboo steamer, prepare these in two or three batches in a collapsible metal steamer basket (be sure to line it with lettuce leaves so that the dumplings don't stick).
Only 100 calories per serving and low in fat and saturated fat, this dish is a great appetizer.
How to Make It
To prepare dumplings, place first 4 ingredients in a food processor; pulse 8 times or until finely chopped. Add ginger, oil, salt, and scallops; pulse 4 times or until scallops are finely chopped. Spoon mixture into a medium bowl; add crabmeat and egg, tossing to combine.
Working with 1 gyoza skin at a time (cover remaining skins to prevent drying), spoon about 1 tablespoon filling into center of each skin. Gather up edges of skin around filling; lightly squeeze skin to adhere to filling, leaving top of dumpling open. Smooth surface of filling with the back of a spoon dipped in water. Place dumplings on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornstarch; cover loosely with a damp towel to prevent drying.
Line each tier of a 2-tiered (10-inch) bamboo steamer with 4 of the lettuce leaves. Arrange 9 dumplings, 1 inch apart, over lettuce in each steamer basket. Stack tiers, and cover with the steamer lid. Add water to a large skillet to a depth of 1 inch; bring to a boil. Place steamer in pan; steam dumplings 10 minutes. Remove dumplings from steamer.
To prepare sauce, combine sugar and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk until sugar dissolves. Serve sauce with dumplings.