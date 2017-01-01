- Calories per serving 169
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 3.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 5.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.9g
- Fiber per serving 6.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 960mg
- Calcium per serving 131mg
Marinara Magnifica
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Cindy Barr
Dry red wine intensifies the well-blended flavors in this lusciously seasoned tomato sauce--magnifico!Serve over your favorite pasta.
Mixing in your own veggies like bell peppers are a great way to add vitamin C and fiber. Serve over whole wheat pasta for a fiber and healthy carbohydrate boost.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat; add onion and sugar. Cook 30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine; cook 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 hours, stirring occasionally.