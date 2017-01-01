Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This ice cream has all the flavors of classic Key lime pie--even the crust. We used bottled Key lime juice for convenience. You can also squeeze the juice from fresh Key limes if your supermarket carries them.

Choosing fat-free milk will spare you 5 grams of fat and still provide bone-strengthening calcium.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup bottled Key lime juice (such as Nellie and Joe's)
  • 1/2 cup whipping cream
  • Dash of salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 6 graham crackers (1 1/2 cookie sheets), coarsely crushed, divided
  • Key lime wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 9.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 8.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 190mg
  • Calcium per serving 275mg

How to Make It

Combine first 5 ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Pour mixture into freezer can of an ice-cream freezer, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Stir 1/3 cup graham crackers into ice cream. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-safe container, and cover and freeze for 1 hour or until firm. Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon graham crackers. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

