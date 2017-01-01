- Calories per serving 408
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 12.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 22.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 8.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 5.5mg
- Sodium per serving 979mg
- Calcium per serving 488mg
Mexican Black Bean and Spinach Pizza
Photo: Karry Hosford
"This recipe is great right out of the oven and even better reheated the next day for lunch." - CL Reader
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Place pizza crust on a baking sheet; bake at 375° for 5 minutes or until crisp.
Step 3
Mash beans with a fork; combine beans and next 4 ingredients (beans through garlic) in medium bowl, stirring to combine. Spread bean mixture over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Spoon salsa evenly over bean mixture; top with spinach and cilantro. Drizzle with hot sauce; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.