Mexican Black Bean and Spinach Pizza

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Health.com
March 2016

"This recipe is great right out of the oven and even better reheated the next day for lunch." - CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) Italian cheese-flavored thin pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup bottled salsa
  • 1/2 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 408
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 22.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 8.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 5.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 979mg
  • Calcium per serving 488mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Place pizza crust on a baking sheet; bake at 375° for 5 minutes or until crisp.

Step 3

Mash beans with a fork; combine beans and next 4 ingredients (beans through garlic) in medium bowl, stirring to combine. Spread bean mixture over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Spoon salsa evenly over bean mixture; top with spinach and cilantro. Drizzle with hot sauce; sprinkle with cheeses. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up